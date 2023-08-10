HamberMenu
HC asks Kerala govt. to inform it about steps to prevent children from performing Thee Chamudi Theyyam

NGO files a public interest litigation saying that a temple festival involves children being thrown on to the embers a minimum of 101 times

August 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to inform the court about the steps it proposed to take to ensure that children did not participate in the performance of Thee Chamundi Theyyam in the northern districts.

The Bench passed the order when a public interest litigation filed by Disha, an NGO, seeking a directive to the organisers of the ritual not to allow the children to participate in the ritual. The petitioner pointed out that the ritualistic dance performance, also known as ‘Ottakolam Theyyam’, organised by the Chirakkal Kovilakam and Chirakkal Temple Trust in connection with the temple festival involves the children being thrown on to the embers a minimum of 101 times.

‘Dangerous rituals’

The petitioner alleged that the practice adversely affected the well-being of the participant children, apart from affecting their right to life. Putting children through dangerous or demeaning rituals would have a scarring effect on their psyche, it said.

