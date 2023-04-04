HC asks Kerala govt. to abide by provisions of RTE Act

April 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the Director General of Education to monitor and ensure compliance with the government guidelines regarding the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the State.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman issued the order on a public interest litigation filed by T.N. Mukundan of Thrissur, seeking to ensure strict compliance with provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The petitioner sought to issue directives to the State government and others to ensure that at least 25% of the seats from Classes 1 to 7 and the preschool of unaided sector shall be filled up with children belonging to the disadvantaged groups and weaker sections of society.

Children with disabilities and those belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, the socially and educationally backward classes or other groups with social, cultural, economic, geographical, linguistic, gender disabilities were notified as weaker sections under the Act, the petitioner stated.

He also sought to issue a direction to the authorities to ensure that the children, their parents, or guardians are not subjected to any screening tests for school admission and that no capitation fee is collected for admissions. He also stated before the court that no unaided school in the State was providing seats to the children belonging to weaker sections or disadvantaged groups. The court refused to interfere in the issue of fees as it was under the consideration of the Supreme Court.