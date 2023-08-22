HC asks Idukki Collector to stop construction of CPI(M) office building at Santhanpara

August 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Idukki District Collector to forthwith stop the construction of a building for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) area committee office at Santhanpara in Idukki district if it is found to be in violation of the orders of revenue authorities.

The Bench passed the order when a public interest litigation filed by One Earth, One life and others against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district came up before it.

When the petition came up for hearing, newspaper reports about the construction of buildings for the CPI(M) area committee office without obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) from revenue authorities was brought to the notice of the Bench.

As per an order of the District Collector, NOC of the revenue authorities was mandatory for construction activities in Munnar region. The reports also alleged that despite the village officer issuing a stop memo, construction had not been stopped.

The court also directed the Idukki District Police Chief to provide necessary assistance to the Collector in implementing the order for stopping the constructions.

The court directed panchayat secretaries and engineers to identify land in the district and classify it as red zone and orange zone. The court ordered that they should be given training in identifying and marking the zones.

The court also ordered that the panchayat secretaries and engineers shall issue notice regarding identification of the land to the public and, if they wanted any clarification, necessary clarification shall be provided by the panchayats.

The court had earlier directed the State Disaster Management Authority and the Idukki District Disaster Management Authority to classify red and orange zones with the assistance of geo-coordinator and GPS.