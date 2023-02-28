ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks govt to think about sanctioning regular music teachers in all schools

February 28, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the State government should seriously think about giving sanction to the posts of regular music teachers, at least in the primary section, irrespective of the student strength or number of periods.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, while ordering the promotion of a part-time music teacher to full-time status in a school in Varkala, observed that it highly doubted whether the education system gave due importance to music. There were several studies about the benefits of music for children. “We all slept when we were kids with a ‘lullaby’ of our mother”, the court observed.

The court was sure that the government would rise to the occasion because the happiness and development of every child was important in a welfare State, it added.

The court pointed out that the post of music teacher was sanctioned based on the number of students in a school, the number of periods, etc. If the strength of students in one school was less, then posts of music teachers would not be sanctioned in that school. This in reality, was discrimination against the student community. Student strength or the number of periods in a school ought should not be a criteria for sanctioning music teacher’s post, it said.

