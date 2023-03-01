ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks govt. to take stringent action against companies selling adulterated foods

March 01, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that stringent action be taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, against companies selling adulterated food products. The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman, while disposing of a writ petition seeking action against the companies selling adulterated curry powders, observed that the State government should ensure that the provisions of the Act were strictly followed.

The petitioner alleged that there was total inaction on the part of the officers in taking adequate measures against companies which sold adulterated food. The petitioner also sought a ban on advertisements of food products of brands selling adulterated food products. According to the petitioner, the government had not provided information on the action taken against those companies in response to his RTI application. The government pleader submitted that steps were taken against the manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of unsafe food products in various districts and in most cases, the trial was pending.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US