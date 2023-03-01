HC asks govt. to take stringent action against companies selling adulterated foods

March 01, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that stringent action be taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, against companies selling adulterated food products. The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman, while disposing of a writ petition seeking action against the companies selling adulterated curry powders, observed that the State government should ensure that the provisions of the Act were strictly followed.

The petitioner alleged that there was total inaction on the part of the officers in taking adequate measures against companies which sold adulterated food. The petitioner also sought a ban on advertisements of food products of brands selling adulterated food products. According to the petitioner, the government had not provided information on the action taken against those companies in response to his RTI application. The government pleader submitted that steps were taken against the manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of unsafe food products in various districts and in most cases, the trial was pending.