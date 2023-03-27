HC asks govt. to suggest steps to prevent attacks on doctors

March 27, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has reiterated that attacks on medical personnel are unacceptable and asked the State government to come up with suggestions to prevent such attacks.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order recently when a case relating to attack on doctors and hospital staff came up for hearing.

The court observed that it could not approve of attacks on doctors and medical personnel whatever be the reason. There was an attempt — perhaps unintended — to justify the attacks in one form or another, it added.

”We make it clear that, whatever be the provocation or reason that any may impel or project, an attack on a medical personnel is unacceptable and this is non-negotiable,” the court observed.

The court said it was more concerned about preventing such attacks than the action taken after the incident and the government had to tell the court about steps being taken to prevent such attacks.

The court added that unless the civil society as well as doctors were properly sensitised, the unfortunate strife would continue. The court’s endeavour was to end this and the State government should come out with firm suggestions if it had any in mind.