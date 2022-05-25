HC asks govt. to respond to allegations of survivor

Alleged attempt to sabotage further investigation

The case should not be politicised,submits govt

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a statement in response to a writ petition filed by the survivor alleging that attempts were on to sabotage the further investigation into the actor sexual assault case.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A., Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji submitted that the government had all along been supporting the survivor. In fact, the survivor was asked to suggest the name of a lawyer for appointment as a Special Public Prosecutor when the second Special Public Prosecutor had resigned.

The Chief Minister had specifically instructed him to taken the victim into confidence before recommending a lawyer for the post of Special Public Prosecutor.

The Director General of Prosecution further submitted that a couple of days back, the survivor through her lawyer requested that a lawyer of her choice be appointed as a Special Public Prosecutor and he had immediately verified the credential of the lawyer suggested by her and submitted a proposal recommending the name of the lawyer to the government

He submitted that it was the proclaimed stand of the government that justice should be done to the survivor. In fact, right from the beginning, the government had taken the victim into confidence on the conduct of the case.

The Director General of Prosecution pointed out that there were some allegations against the government in the petition.

He sought to call for a report from the trial court on the application seeking to examine the leak of the visuals from the memory card kept in the custody of the court.. The court asked the petitioner to implead the accused in the petition.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on May 27.