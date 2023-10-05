ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks govt. to reconsider shifting of Idukki District Collector

October 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State government to reconsider its decision to permit Idukki District Collector Sheeba George to be included on the election team for the northern States.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen passed the order when a petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district came up for hearing.

It was drawn to the attention of the court that as the Collector was being shifted for election duty in North India, she may not be in a position to complete the all steps ordered by the court to remove the encroachers in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court pointed out that it had directed the Collector “to initiate the proceedings under the Disaster Management Act to identify the hazardous areas and also to restrict constructions in accordance with the State plan prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. These matters are pending before the court for a decade and more than 300 encroachers have been identified.

“So if the collector was shifted, we are sure that the entire process would be derailed,” the court said. Therefore, it requested the government to explore the possibility of including another official on the election team..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US