HC asks govt. to reconsider shifting of Idukki District Collector

October 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State government to reconsider its decision to permit Idukki District Collector Sheeba George to be included on the election team for the northern States.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen passed the order when a petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district came up for hearing.

It was drawn to the attention of the court that as the Collector was being shifted for election duty in North India, she may not be in a position to complete the all steps ordered by the court to remove the encroachers in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court pointed out that it had directed the Collector “to initiate the proceedings under the Disaster Management Act to identify the hazardous areas and also to restrict constructions in accordance with the State plan prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. These matters are pending before the court for a decade and more than 300 encroachers have been identified.

“So if the collector was shifted, we are sure that the entire process would be derailed,” the court said. Therefore, it requested the government to explore the possibility of including another official on the election team..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.