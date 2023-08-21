HC asks govt. to provide KSRTC at least ₹30 crore by August 24

August 21, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Expressing displeasure at the delay in disbursing the balance financial aid for the payment of salaries to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees, the High Court on Monday asked the State government to provide the corporation at least ₹30 crore by August 24.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order when a petition seeking payment of salary in time to the employees came up for hearing. The court observed that once the State government had committed itself, at least temporarily, to keep the KSRTC out of the red, it should not delay the payment, which it could have made by the first or second week of every month.

Govt. stance

The government pleader submitted that the government was willing to make up for any shortfall in salary payment, though it had been made clear to the management that festival allowances would have to be given from its own resources. In fact, it had already sanctioned ₹40 crore for payment of the balance salary. However, the amount could not be disbursed because it was pending before the Finance department.

The court said that when the entire State was now in a celebratory mode for Onam, it could not countenance that the hardworking employees of the corporation should remain without even the salary for July. The government and the KSRTC should cough up the funds without delay, because Thiruvonam is on August 29, while August 28 is a public holiday.

The court said it was rather intriguing that the State government was unable to inform the court of any alternative to the monthly assistance being given to the KSRTC. The delaying of payment until the end of the month could lead to protests and controversies.

Hearing on Thursday

Deepu Thankan, counsel for KSRTC, submitted that at least another ₹30 crore was required to pay the full salary of the employees for July and that a further ₹10 crore would be necessary to pay their festival bonuses and allowances. The court adjourned the hearing on the petitions to August 24.

