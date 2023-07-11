HC asks govt to file affidavit on steps taken to recover excess land from MLA

July 11, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file a detailed affidavit explaining the steps taken to recover the excess land in the possession of P.V.Anvar, Nilambur MLA and his family members. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. passed the directive on a contempt of court petition filed by K.V. Shaji of Malappuram against the government for not complying with the court’s directive to the State government and Thamarassery Taluk Land Board to conclude the proceeding to recover the excess land in the possession of the MLA and his family members. Though the government had sought more time to comply with the directive, the court rejected the plea of the government. The petitioner said that the High Court had earlier directed the State government and the the board to conclude the proceedings within six months in March 2022.

In a report filed earlier, the government had pointed out that Mr.Anvar and his family were holding 22.82 acres of land over and above the permissible limit and all efforts were being made to finalise the proceedings. The court had granted the government five months time in 2022 to finalise all the proceedings for the recovery of the excess.

However, the government and the board were yet to recover the surplus land. The petitioner alleged that the authorities were dragging the proceeding because of the influence exerted by the MLA. In fact, the officers in charge of the Taluk Land Board were being changed from time to time. As many as 11 officers of the board had been changed, to protract the proceedings and evade the specific directions of the High Court, the petitioner alleged.

