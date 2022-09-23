HC asks govt. to file action taken to identify rabies-affected dogs

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 23, 2022 21:24 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to file a report explaining the action taken for the identification of rabies-infected stray dogs. The court issued the directive when the case relating to the stray dog menace came up for hearing. The court further directed the Kudumbasree to furnish the list of all the ABC centres managed by them along with the details regarding the infrastructural facilities and veterinary doctor etc available in these units.

