The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to file a report explaining the action taken for the identification of rabies-infected stray dogs. The court issued the directive when the case relating to the stray dog menace came up for hearing. The court further directed the Kudumbasree to furnish the list of all the ABC centres managed by them along with the details regarding the infrastructural facilities and veterinary doctor etc available in these units.
HC asks govt. to file action taken to identify rabies-affected dogs
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.