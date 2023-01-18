HamberMenu
HC asks govt. to file action taken report in food poisoning cases

Suo motu case registered in connection with the death of a girl after eating shawarma

January 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a detailed report setting out the occurrences and steps taken against the perpetrators in the food poisoning cases. The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali issued the directive while taking note of recent deaths in the State following food poisoning and repeated incidents of hospitalisation of persons after suspected food poisoning. The court directed the State government to file the report in two weeks.

The directive was passed in a suo motu case registered in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl Devananda in Kasaragod after eating shawarma in May 2022.

