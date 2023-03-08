HC asks govt. to come out with concrete plan to deal with solid waste

March 08, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State government to come out with a concrete plan for establishing functional facilities and not just skeletal facilities in Corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats to deal with the collection and disposal of solid wastes.

The Bench comprising Justice S.V. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji orally observed that the State government had to devise a plan whereby the elected representatives should be held responsible for segregation, disposal, handling of wastes.

Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, who appeared online before the Bench, submitted that clear instructions had been given regarding the implementation of the waste management rules relating to the collection, segregation, recycling etc. In fact, all local bodies had framed regulations and segregated waste collection was insisted upon. Unfortunately, implementation was the problem.

The court made the observation when a suo motu case registered in connection with the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing.

The court added that the problem was with respect to implementation of the solid waste management rules. The court cannot be oblivious to it. The government could issue a notification to strengthen the arms of local bodies.

The court directed the Additional Chief Secretary to take up the issue at the high-level meet convened by the Chef Minsiter and place before the court the action plan finalised at the conference.

Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj, who also appeared before the court, submitted that three days prior to the outbreak of the fire, the Corporation had been asked to put in place safety measures which included setting up generators to operate water hydrants and deploying adequate number of staff to deal with any emergency situation in view of the earlier outbreaks of fires.

The Corporation had also been asked to obtain proper guidance in this regard from the Fire and Rescue Services department.

The Collector also told the court that it fire was smouldering under the accumulated waste. Therefore, it required physical excavation of the waste to put out the fire.

The administration had requested the neighbouring district to provide the required machinery to excavate the garbage and pour water on the fires. She also said that the ambient air quality had improved now Besides, the fire was now under control..

Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board A.B. Pradeep Kumar was also present at the hearing.

The court posted the case for further hearing on March 10.