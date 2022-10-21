HC asks Governor not to nominate persons in place of withdrawn Senate members

Court refuses to stay their withdrawal from Senate, posts the case to October 31

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 21, 2022 21:12 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked Governor Arif Mohammed Khan not to nominate persons in place of the 15 Senate members of Kerala University whose nominations as Senate members were recently withdrawn by him invoking the power of pleasure of the Chancellor.

However, the court refused to stay their withdrawal. It was while considering the petitions filed by the said members that the court issued the order. The court posted the case for October 31 after counsel for the Governor sought time for producing the notification regarding the withdrawal of their nominations as Senate members.

The Governor removed the four ex officio members and 11 others recently following a stand-off between him and the Kerala University authorities regarding the constitution of a search-cum-selection committee for the next Vice Chancellor.

The petitioners challenged the withdrawal of their nominations by the Governor, who invoked the power of pleasure of the Chancellor.

They pointed out that the Governor had constituted a two-member committee as the search-cum-selection committee for the Vice Chancellor and illegally made a person its convener against the norms and statutes. Going by the statutes, the committee should have three members, one nominated by the chairman of the University Grants Commission, one by the Chancellor, and one by the Senate, they submitted.

Even though the Senate had requested the Governor to recall his decision to constitute the committee, he issued a communication to the Vice Chancellor to urgently convene a meeting of the Senate to elect its member.

Though the Vice Chancellor issued a notice for the meeting, the senate could not take the decision for want of quorum. This was followed by an order of the Governor withdrawing the nomination of the members on the alleged ground that they did not participate in the senate meeting, the petitioners submitted.

