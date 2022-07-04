HC asks for report on the busting of firecracker atop bus

July 04, 2022 20:08 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a report on the recent incidents in which a tourist bus had caught fire from the firecrackers lighted atop the bus before driving out on an excursion by students of Perumon Engineering College.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order when a suo motu case registered in connection with the violations of safety norms by private buses came up for hearing.

The court also directed the State government to inform the court whether such vehicles fitted with unauthorised lights and sound systems were being used in schools as an educational institution buses, on a contract basis, and also by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, for tourism promotion.

The state-of-affairs, as disclosed from the news reports on the incident made it explicitly clear that even after the orders of the court, contract carriages were being used in public places flouting the safety requirements and posing a potential threat to the safety of passengers and other road users, the court said.

The court also directed the State government to inform the court whether its earlier directive to the Transport Commissioner and State Police Chief to ensure that colour photographs and video clippings of the exterior body of the contract carriage or other transport vehicle and also the driver cabin and the passenger cabin were enclosed along with the accident reports/inspection reports and that, the person, who drives or causes or allows to be driven in any public place such a transport vehicle were proceeded against, were being complied with in letter and spirit.