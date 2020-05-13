HC asks for details of flood prevention works

The Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam District Collector and Kochi Corporation to inform the court about details of the steps being taken for completing the works to prevent flooding in the city.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed them to file an affidavit in this regard. The order came on a petition filed by K. J. Treasa and another resident of the Gandhinagar for a directive to remove the solid waste and aquatic plants from canals in the city to ensure free flow of water.

The court expressed the hope that the district administration and the Corporation would act effectively, understanding the gravity of the situation – which is now compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic – to complete the works before the monsoon to avoid inundation as was experienced in the previous two years.