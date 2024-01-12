GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC asks ED to file affidavit in response to KIIFB plea

January 12, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file an affidavit in response to a writ petition filed by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the summons seeking to produce various documents including the details of projects funded by it.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order when a writ petition filed by KIFFB Chief Executive Officer K.M. Abraham came up for hearing. According to the petition, the summons had sought documents that had already been provided to the ED by the joint fund manager. They were taken on record by the investigation officer. Even after 1,000 days of investigation, the ED only has an apprehension that the KIFFB had used the proceedings of Masala bond for negative end-uses. The summons were arbitrary and unreasonable and suffered from non-application of mind, the petition said

