HC asks corpn for details of flood mitigation funds

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Kochi Corporation to inform it of the amount sanctioned and spent for various works under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme as well as its own funds utilised for flood mitigation and storm water drain restoration.

When the case relating to the flooding of the city came up for hearing before Justice Devan Ramachandran, The Advocate General submitted that the district administration required ₹5 crore for carrying out correction of slope of the Mullassery canal, cleaning of Thevara-Perandoor canal at its beginning where it is connected to the Thevara backwater and at its end where it is connected to Chittoor backwater and cleaning the 12 link storm water pathways cutting across Chittoor Road and M.G. Road.

He submitted that the district administration was willing to complete these works provided finances were made available by the corporation. The Advocate General also told the court that the district administration did not have funds to complete these works. However, the corporation had sufficient surplus funds.

The court, therefore, directed the corporation to furnish information about the funds available with the corporation under AMRUT and its own funds.

The court also directed the corporation to explain the extent of de-silting done on the Thevara-Perandoor canal and also about the amount expended for the works.

The court directed the Southern Railway to file an affidavit on the possibility of reconstructing the railway culvert near Kammattipadam area within the Perandoor canal.

The government informed the court that technical sanction for rehabilitation of the residents of the P and T Colony had been given and that the Greater Cochin Development Authority was likely to begin the work in a month.

The court directed the government to file a report on the progress in this regard by the next posting date.

The court posted the case to August 10.