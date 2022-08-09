Kochi

HC asks Collectors to ensure quality road repair works

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 09, 2022 18:41 IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Thrissur and Ernakulam District Collectors to either inspect the road repairing works being undertaken on the Angamaly-Mannuthy national highway or get them inspected by a competent officer to ensure that the works were done properly.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed them to file a report before the court. The court passed the directive following news reports that repairs were being carried out on the Angamlay-Mannuthy stretch in a shoddy manner. It was reported that no officers or engineers were present to ensure that the pothole filling works were done properly.

The court on Monday directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps to get every damaged or potholed road under its control repaired through its concessionaires or contractors in a week.

The court had also observed that District Collectors in their capacity as head of the District Disaster Management Authority had a definite role to play. The District Collectors could not be mere spectators. The Disaster Management Act empowered the Collectors to take action to avoid disasters.

