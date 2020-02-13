HC asks Collector to consider plea for fireworks display

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the District Collector to consider and pass appropriate orders on an application filed by the Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy Devaswom seeking permission for fireworks display for four days from February 23 as part of the temple festival.
The court directed the Collector to pass the orders before February 15. The order was issued on a petition filed by Devaswom president Anil Kumar.
The court said when the application was submitted in advance, the authority was bound to pass orders sufficiently early to enable the petitioner to make further arrangements.
The petition was referred to the Division Bench by a single judge.
According to the petition, fireworks were conducted at the temple earlier after complying with all legal formalities.
