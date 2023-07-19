HC asks CITU leader to appear in person

July 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed a CITU local leader at Thiruvarppu in Kottayam to appear in person before the court on August 2 in a contempt of court case initiated for not providing adequate police protection to a bus owner and preventing an assault on the bus owner by the CITU leader. Justice N. Nagaresh issued the directive to A.R. Ajay, CITU leader, when the suo motu contempt of court case came up for hearing. The court had last time come down heavily on the police for not preventing the assault on the bus owner. It had observed that the slap on the bus owner’s face was slap on the court’s face. The court was of the prima facie view that there was wilful negligence on the part of the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.