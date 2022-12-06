HC asks Chancellor to inform it of the steps taken for selection of new KAU V-C

December 06, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), to inform the court of the steps taken to identify and select a new Vice-Chancellor for the varsity.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive when a writ petition challenging the action of the Chancellor in appointing Ishitha Roy, Agricultural Production Commissioner, as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the university came up for hearing.

The court orally pointed out that the IAS officer was given the additional charge on the recommendation of the State government. In fact, the recommendation of the government and the acceptance of it by the Chancellor was wrong.

The court agreed with the contention of the petitioner that the IAS officer, who was not an academician, ought not have been appointed as V-C in-charge. The court said it was concerned about the students of the university. Therefore, it wanted a new V-C for the university.

The court noted that the IAS officer had been continuing in the post for 60 days or more. Her continuance in the post may not be the best for the university. Before proceeding to deliver its judgment in the case, the court required information from the Chancellor as to the steps taken to identify and select a new V-C for the university.

In his petition, P.K. Sureshkumar, general council member of the university, said the V-C of the university had retired on October 7 and there had been no V-C since then. The Chancellor had appointed the Agriculture Production Commissioner to perform the duties of the V-C till a regular appointment was made. In fact, the action of the Chancellor was in violation of the University Grants Commission regulations.

The petitioner pointed out that the Agricultural Production Commissioner was not an academician. Nor did she have any expertise in managing the university. As per the UGC regulations, even a person appointed in charge of the V-C should be a distinguished academician and have a minimum of ten years of experience as professor in a university .

The court adjourned the hearing on the petition to December 9.