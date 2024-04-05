HC asks Centre to promptly entrust CBI with probe into Sidharthan’s death

April 05, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The High Court on Friday asked the Union government to issue a notification under Section 5 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act entrusting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the investigation into the case relating to the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode in Wayanad, without delay.

When the petition filed by Jayaprakash T., father of Sidharthan came up for hearing, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed: ”Each day’s delay can cause serious prejudice to the investigation already ordered. It may cause prejudice to the investigation and undue benefits to the perpetrators of the crime. Such a situation ought not to befall any investigation. Therefore it is upon the first respondent, Union of India, to initiate immediate action and issue the requisite notification under Section 5 of the Act, without further delay. The needful ought to be done before the next posting”(April 9).

‘Files forwarded late’

The public prosecutor appearing for the State government submitted that all the files had been forwarded to the Union government on March 26 and action was being initiated against the officers responsible for the delay in forwarding the files. In his petition, Mr. Jayaprakash said that despite the State government issuing a notification giving its consent for a CBI probe, the files were not forwarded immediately to the Union government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.