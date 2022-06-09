HC asks Centre to clarify stance on K-Rail survey

‘Centre said it did not concur with the survey, but K-Rail is going ahead with it’

It is baffling that the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail), a joint venture company between the Union and State governments, is conducting the social impact assessment survey for the SilverLine project, despite the Union government stating that it or the Railway Board had not concurred with the conduct of the survey, the High Court observed on Thursday.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing a batch of petitions against the laying of concreate poles for the SIA survey without notice, observed that the Centre must come clean on the issue and state whether it had instructed the K-Rail not to be part of the survey. The affidavit filed by the Centre was silent on this aspect.

K-Rail criticised

Directing the Centre to answer the issue, the court pointed out that in spite of the court's interim order not to lay concrete poles as part of the survey, the Special Officer of the K-Rail had approached the Director, Survey, seeking permission to install the poles. Prima facie, it was seen as an attempt to overreach the court order. K-Rail should have sought clarification from the court before embarking on such exercises.

The court observed that the factual matrix of the issue was ‘amorphous,’ as on one hand, the Centre stated it had not approved the survey while the K-Rail supported the conduct of the survey.

State’s stance

The Government Pleader submitted that no permission was required from the Centre for conducting the survey as the State government was the competent authority to undertake the survey as per section 4 of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Rule. The SIA was still continuing using geotagging, he submitted.

The court also pointed out that the K-Rail tried to circumvent the court’s directive to use granite stones of the size prescribed by the survey law and went ahead with installing concrete poles saying that there was a dearth of granite stones because of restrictions on the quarrying. The court said there were no such restrictions on quarrying at that time. Had it complied with the court order, the survey could have done smoothly and would have been over now.