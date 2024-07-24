ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks Centre on proposal to set up AIIMS

Published - July 24, 2024 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the Central government to inform it whether any decision has been taken on establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State. The Bench made the comments when a petition filed by the AIIMS Kasaragod Janakeeya Koottayma, against the State government’s decision to set apart the land owned by owned by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), in Kinaloor, Kozhikode, for the proposed AIIMS. The petitioners said that that Kasaragod district was the most suitable location to set up AIIMS The Bench orally observed that it was the responsibility of the elected officials to decide on the establishment of AIIMS in the State. The court questioned the practicality of demands for an AIIMS in every district, saying that there was no mention of establishing an AIIMS in the latest Central Budget. The court said that it was a matter of Central government policy.

