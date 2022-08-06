HC asks CEE to allow option for NRI seats

August 06, 2022 17:15 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) to keep open for 10 days the online portal for candidates who wanted to opt for NRI quota for the 2022-2023 MBBS admission.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a writ petition filed by 11 candidates. According to them, the CEE was refusing them an opportunity to modifying their option for being included in the NRI quota for admission to the MBBS courses.

They pointed out that candidates had been allowed to change their subjects. However, when it came to exercising the option for the NRI seat, the CEE took the stand that it would delay the verification process.