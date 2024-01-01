HC asks CDB not to allow people with their footwear into temple

January 01, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kochi

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) not to allow entry of devotees including youths with their footwear on onto the premises of Sree Vadakumnathan Temple, Thrissur.

The Bench, while dealing with a Devawom case, observed recently that every worshiper who showed reverence and adoration for the deity Sree Vadakumnathan has to exercise his/her right of worship in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition of the temple.

The court further observed that the CDB and its officials should ensure that the daily worship and ceremonies in the temple were conducted as per the customs and usage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.