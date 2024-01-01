GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC asks CDB not to allow people with their footwear into temple

January 01, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kochi

Gopakumar K C 3698

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) not to allow entry of devotees including youths with their footwear on onto the premises of Sree Vadakumnathan Temple, Thrissur.

The Bench, while dealing with a Devawom case, observed recently that every worshiper who showed reverence and adoration for the deity Sree Vadakumnathan has to exercise his/her right of worship in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition of the temple.

The court further observed that the CDB and its officials should ensure that the daily worship and ceremonies in the temple were conducted as per the customs and usage.

