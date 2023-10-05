HC asks CBI to conduct further probe into the death of violinist Balabhaskar

October 05, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a further investigation into the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the CBI to further investigate the incident, especially to identify whether there was any conspiracy or connection between gold smuggling and the incident and the consequent death of Balabhaskar.

The court also directed the CBI to complete the further investigation in three months. The court observed that the investigation conducted by the CBI had not been foolproof and the circumstances arising in the case needed to be probed further. The court passed the order on a petition filed by K.C. Unni, father of Balabhaskar, and Soby George against the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Thiruvananthapuram, rejecting their pleas for a further investigation.

Father’s protest

The violinist and his daughter had died in a road accident early September 25, 2018. His wife was seriously injured in the accident. The CBI was entrusted with the investigation on July 27, 2020, following his father’s protest against the conclusion of the police that it was a road accident. The petitioners alleged that the CBI had not conducted the investigation properly and had submitted the final chargesheet stating that the death was on account of the injuries sustained by him in the road accident.

The court noted that Balabhaskar’s parent’s doubt stems from certain events that transpired after the accident. Their suspicion revolves around the conduct of a few persons, including Prakash Thampi, a close aide of Balabhaskar; Jishnu, one of the first persons who came to know about the accident; and Vishnu Somasundaram, a friend and former employer of driver Arjun. Arjun had a few criminal antecedents, including cases involving theft and criminal trespass. Though Arjun, who drove the car, was injured in the accident, he did not suffer serious injuries compared to the other passengers.

Loose ends in report

The court observed that doubts expressed by the father of Balabhaskar “cannot be held to be wholly bereft of any basis. When it is felt that the investigation conducted has not been penetrating and the final report has still left several loose ends, the imprimatur of a comprehensive investigation cannot be accorded by the court”.

The court added that the investigating agency had accepted the statements of the witnesses, against whom suspicion was raised by the father of the deceased, as gospel truth, without confronting them with the materials collected. The CBI termed false the statement of Mr. George that he saw a few persons attacking Balabhaskar’s car near a petrol pump and speeding away.

Instead of ascertaining whether the circumstances narrated by Mr. George could have been possible, the CBI had registered a crime against him, the court observed. The court also noted that Mr. Thampi or the other persons allegedly involved in gold smuggling had not been confronted with any of the incriminating materials collected or revealed during the investigation by the CBI.