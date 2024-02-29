ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks Binoy Kodiyeri to file IT returns

February 29, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of former State secretary of the CPI(M) late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to file income tax returns for the assessment years 2015-16 to 2021-22. 

The court passed the order when a petition by Mr. Kodiyeri seeking to quash a notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Thiruvananthapuram, asking him to produce Income Tax returns from 2015-16 to 2021-22 came up for hearing.

The court also asked the petitioner to submit all the documents demanded by the IT department in the notices. The department alleged that Mr. Kodiyeri had made huge investments in a Dubai-based company engaged in money lending business

