GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC asks Binoy Kodiyeri to file IT returns

February 29, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of former State secretary of the CPI(M) late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to file income tax returns for the assessment years 2015-16 to 2021-22. 

The court passed the order when a petition by Mr. Kodiyeri seeking to quash a notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Thiruvananthapuram, asking him to produce Income Tax returns from 2015-16 to 2021-22 came up for hearing.

The court also asked the petitioner to submit all the documents demanded by the IT department in the notices. The department alleged that Mr. Kodiyeri had made huge investments in a Dubai-based company engaged in money lending business

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.