HC allows submission of applications to Plus One courses till July 21

This will help CBSE students who want to change stream of study to State syllabus

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Director of General Education to keep open the last date for making online applications to Plus One course for 2022-23 till July 21.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Ameen Salim and another candidate from Malappuram. They said that they were Class X students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) who wrote the board exams. However, the results were yet to be published.

Meanwhile, the General Education Director had invited applications for admission to the Plus One course in the State stream for the academic year 2022-2023 and fixed July 18 as the last date for submission of the online application.

They contended that if the last date for submission of the online application was not extended, students like the petitioners, who wanted to change the stream of studies, would not be in a position to submit their applications.

The government pleader submitted that the trial allotment for the admissions for the Plus One courses would commence only on July 21. If the results were published by the CBSE on or before July 21, the students who aspired to pursue Plus One course by migrating from CBSE would be permitted to apply for the first allotment from July 21 to July 23 notwithstanding the closure of the admission process on July 18.

In fact, as many as four lakh students were aspiring to secure admission to the Plus One course. Any delay might unsettle the entire admission process and adequate teaching hours could not be provided for the students.