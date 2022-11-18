HC allows PSC to conduct main exam for SI selection

November 18, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The conduct of the examination and further proceedings shall be subject to the final orders of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on November 18, 2022, allowed the Public Service Commission (PSC) to proceed with the selection process for the post of sub-inspector of police (trainee) by conducting the main examination scheduled on November 22.

However, the Bench comprising Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias C.P. made it clear that the conduct of the examination and further proceedings shall be subject to the final orders of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT)

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by the PSC challenging the interim order of the tribunal deferring the main examination. The tribunal’s order came on a petition filed by certain candidates challenging PSC’s July 29 notification, publishing the list of candidates found provisionally eligible to appear for the main examination. They had contended that the procedure of shortlisting candidates for the list was contrary to the notification calling for applications. The candidates who responded to the notification were equally entitled to appear for the physical test.

