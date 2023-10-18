HamberMenu
HC allows plea of elderly wife to live with her dementia-afflicted husband

Wife says their son has unfairly taken away her dementia-afflicted husband. Court observes that the wife of a senior citizen has the absolute right to have the company of her husband during the winter years of their lives

October 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has allowed the plea of an octogenarian wife to live with her dementia-afflicted nonagenarian husband at her family house at Neyyattinkara. The wife in her petition submitted that her husband had been unfairly taken away by her son to his house and detained.

The writ petition sought to allow her to live with her husband and the enforcement of the order of Maintenance Appellate Tribunal directing the son to take his father to his family house to live with her. The wife contended that the husband was the happiest when he was with her at the family house.

Allowing her petition, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the wife of a senior citizen has the absolute and inviolable right to have the custody and company of her husband during the winter years of their lives. It held that the son has no right to keep his parents away from each other.

Son’s version

The court also considered another petition filed by the son challenging the order issued by the Maintenance Appellate Tribunal. He submitted that they cannot stay at his family house due to threats from neighbours.

According to him, his father does not want to live with him. He was the only person who can take care of his father, especially because mother was also old and unwell. The Social Justice Officer, who was accompanied by a competent team, has found, on interaction with the senior citizen, that though he is suffering from dementia, the company of his wife brings him happiness.

The court directed the Social Justice Officer to accompany the senior citizen to his family house at Neyyattinkara, forthwith. The court also ordered that the son is at a liberty to stay at or to visit the family house at Neyyattinkara to be with his father subject to his mother’s wishes.

