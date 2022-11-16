HC allows Monson’s plea to consult lawyer at prison

November 16, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday allowed Monson Mavungal, an antique dealer and an accused in cheating and POCSO cases, to interact with his lawyer in the high-security prison at Viyyur in Thrissur on November 17.

Allowing a petition filed by the accused, Justice Kauser Edappagath ordered the jail superintendent to make arrangements to have a smooth interaction between the petitioner and his lawyer as per jail rules. The superintendent could depute any official to observe the petitioner as well as his advocate. The officer so deputed should not stand within their hearing distance.

The court observed that the right of an accused to have a consultation with his lawyer was very valuable.

