HC allows man to take part in the funeral of his live-in partner

February 08, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed a man to attend the last rites of his live-in partner, who died accidentally following a fall at their flat, at Payyannur in Kannur subject to the consent of the parents of the deceased.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a writ petition filed by Jebin Joseph of Kottayam seeking a directive to a private hospital in Kochi to release the body of his partner Manu to him. The court also ordered the private hospital authorities to release the body to the elder brother of the deceased on receiving the amount which the petitioner had raised through crowdfunding for the treatment of his partner. The court declined to hand over the body to the petitioner due to lack of evidence to prove their relationship.

The court directed the Payyanur police to make necessary arrangements to enable the petitioner to pay his last respects and participate in the obsequies subject to the consent of the parents.

