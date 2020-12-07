HC allows Kizhakkambalam panchayat to repair PWD roads

KOCHI

07 December 2020 01:26 IST

Work to be completed under supervision of PWD engineers in two weeks

The Kerala High Court has directed the PWD to allow Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat to complete tarring work on the five roads owned by the PWD.

The court issued the directive while allowing a petition filed by Jincy Aji, president of the panchayat. The local body is governed by the Twenty20 Association. According to the petitioner, the panchayat had resolved that all by-roads and main roads should be maintained with high quality work with public-private participation and sought financial assistance from the Twenty-20 Association and the public. The Twenty-20 Association as well as the people of the panchayat surrendered their land and provided funds in support of the decision. However, the PWD ordered the contractor to stop the work.

The PWD and the State government contended that the petitioner had no right to undertake any work on a PWD road, going by the provisions of the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Execution of Public Works) Rules, 1997, Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, and the PWD Manual.

Advertising

Advertising

The court observed that on examination of relevant rules, it was found that the roads were not vested in the panchayat, and that any work could be undertaken by inviting tenders. The panchayat could not select its own person to carry out the work. Besides, the petitioner as well as anybody in the panchayat or otherwise was supposed to act in accordance with rules.

However, the court added that the work done so far had to be protected. In fact, considerable work was undertaken on the five roads. Now, it had come to a standstill since May 26, and any further delay in tarring the roads will result in a loss to the public and waste of money and efforts.

The court ordered that the work be completed under the supervision of PWD engineers in two weeks.