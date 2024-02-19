HC allows DGM of KIIFB to appear before ED, instead of its CEO

February 19, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday as an interim measure permitted Ajosh Krishnakumar, Deputy General Manager (DGM) (Institutional Finance), Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) along with two or three officers, instead of its Chief Executive officer (CEO) K.M. Abraham to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to the ED summons in connection with its probe into the issue of Masala bonds by KIIFB.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on the petitions filed by Mr. Abraham and former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac challenging the ED summons. Both the petitions were adjourned to March 7 for further hearing. Counsel for Dr. Isaac submitted that only if the ED came across any particular issues during the examination of the documents produced by the DGM and found it necessary to issue summons to him, would he respond to such summons. The counsel submitted that the fresh summons issued to him did not indicate the nature of allegations against Dr. Isaac. Therefore, it was not a proper summons.

ED stance

The ED counsel submitted that it could not spell out in advance the information it wanted from him, as otherwise it would be a meaningless investigation. Dr. Isaac would have to appear before ED, go through the materials the agency had collected and answer the questions put to him. If he was hesitant to appear before the ED, adverse reference could be drawn against him. As vice-chairman of KIIFB by virtue of his being former Finance Minister, he was in the know of things and would have to explain what was happening on the Masala bond front, till he was in charge. The counsel added that he was making the concession to the KIIFB, only because the ED had nothing personal against any individual and was only trying to find out the truth behind various transactions of the board.