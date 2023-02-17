HC allows Devaswom to publish name of Njanappana award winner of 2023

February 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday allowed the Guruvayur Devaswom managing committee to publish the name of the person selected for the Poonthanam Njanappana Puraskaram for the year 2023. The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajith Kumar, however, made it clear that that any decision by the managing committee on the issue would be subject to further orders to be passed in the writ petition challenging the decision of the devaswom to give Njanappana Award for the year 2020 to poet Prabha Varma for his work Shyamamadhavam. According to the petitioner, the poem depicted Krishna in a bad light.

Poet’s version

Meanwhile, Mr.Varma in an affidavit filed before the court submitted that he was no longer interested in receiving the award. He said that it was rather unfortunate that the award had unnecessarily dragged into a controversy and he felt hurt beyond words. Besides, he had not made any recitals in any portion of his work to hut the feelings of devotees of Krishna. He also added that a literary piece should not have been dragged before the High Court. In fact, the readers had widely accepted the book which had run into several editions. He said that O.N.V. Kurup, poet and Jnanpith awardee, wrote in the preface of his work that it was a book of epic dimension. He had not sought the award. It was decided by a jury comprising eminent literary persons .The court should not be made an instrument to degrade a literary piece like Shyamamadhavam which brought even the National Sahitya Academy award to Malayalam, he added.