HC allows Consumerfed to hold Ramzan and Vishu fares

April 11, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday modified the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s circular barring the State government from taking action on the proposal of Kerala State Co-operatives Consumers’ Federation Ltd (Consumerfed) to conduct Ramzan and Vishu fares.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while allowing the plea of Consumerfed against the EC’s order, ordered that no publicity should be attached to the fares as being government-sponsored programmes. The court made it clear that the Election Commission could initiate action if there was any violation of the  Model Code of Conduct.

The court observed that the fares should be operated for the benefits of citizenry. It could never be permitted to be used by the government or agencies as a method for political propaganda or as a measure of garnering electoral support. The court noted that the ECI was not challenging the right of the Consumerfed to sell articles at subsidised rate either through its outlets or through the stalls under its primary cooperative societies. It had taken objection to only the request for financial assistance from the government by the Consumerfed. The Consumerfed in its petition challenged the ECI’s directive to the State government to defer any action on its proposal to open markets till the completion of elections.

