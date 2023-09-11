ADVERTISEMENT

HC against use of temple premises for mass drill, arms training

September 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that the temple premises of Sree Sarkara Devi Temple, Chirayinkeezhu, cannot be used for conducting mass drill or weaponry training by devotees or a group of persons. The observation was made recently while passing an order on a petition filed by the devotees of the temple against the mass drills and weaponry training allegedly conducted by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). According to the petitioner,the circulars of the temple authorities against the unauthorised use of the temple and its premises were not being strictly implemented. The court directed the Devaswom Commissioner to ensure proper implementation of the circulars. The court also asked the Chirayinkeezhu police, to provide assistance for implementing the orders.

