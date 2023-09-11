HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

HC against use of temple premises for mass drill, arms training

September 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that the temple premises of Sree Sarkara Devi Temple, Chirayinkeezhu, cannot be used for conducting mass drill or weaponry training by devotees or a group of persons. The observation was made recently while passing an order on a petition filed by the devotees of the temple against the mass drills and weaponry training allegedly conducted by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). According to the petitioner,the circulars of the temple authorities against the unauthorised use of the temple and its premises were not being strictly implemented. The court directed the Devaswom Commissioner to ensure proper implementation of the circulars. The court also asked the Chirayinkeezhu police, to provide assistance for implementing the orders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.