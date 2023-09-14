HamberMenu
HC admits plea for CBI probe into land deals of former ISRO scientist

September 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday admitted a petition seeking a CBI probe into a complaint regarding alleged land deals between former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and CBI officials following the surfacing of the 1994 espionage case.

The court while admitting the petition issued notices to the CBI, Mr. Narayanan, former CBI officer Rajendra Nath Kaul, Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, and nine others. The petition was filed by S. Vijayan, former police officer and one of the accused in the ISRO conspiracy case. The petitioner alleged that close associates of Mr. Narayanan have informed him that the former scientist had transferred land as bribe to the CBI officers who investigated the case from 1994 to 1998.

