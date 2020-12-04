HC admits plea against construction on reclaimed land

Notice issued to govt, Kumbalam panchayat on multi-storey building project

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government and the Kumbalam panchayat on a writ petition challenging the ongoing construction of a multi-storey market and shopping complex on a reclaimed land at Kumbalam, in violation of the CRZ norms.

The petition was filed byT.P. Stanly of Kaloor. According to him, the construction of a multi-storey shopping complex and market building under the Kumbalam bridge on the northern side of the backwaters by filling around one acre was illegal.

It was being undertaken without getting any sanction from the Coastal Zone Regulation Authority. The Kumbalam panchayat had constructed a new retaining wall in the backwaters, around 50 metres away from the old retaining wall earlier constructed.

The construction was being carried out in reclaimed areas, he alleged.

The petitioner said that the action of the Kumbalam panchayat was a clear violation of the CRZ norms and Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act and Environment (Protection) Act. The derbis from the demolished flats bear Maradu was being used to reclaim the backwaters. Despite serious protests from the public and demand for the stoppage of illegal construction and encroachment in the Kumbalam backwaters, the panchayat was going ahead with the work, the petitioner alleged.