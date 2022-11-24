HC adjourns the hearing plea of govt against Ciza Thomas appointment

November 24, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court adjourned to November 25 the hearing on a petition filed by the State government against the action of the Governor in his capacity as Chancellor in giving Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, the additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. When the petition came for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the Advocate General whether the Pro Vice-Chancellor was still in service. The court asked the question when the Advocate General submitted that the Chancellor should have considered the name of the Pro Vice-Chancellor among others for giving the additional charge of the Vice Chancellor. The court pointed out that as the Supreme Court had declared the appointment of the Vice Chancellor as void ab Initio, the Pro Vice-Chancellor  could not hold office. This was because the University Act said that the appointment of the Pro Vice-Chancellor was coterminous with that of the Vice Chancellor. The government contended that in the event of a VC vacancy, only the VC of any other university or the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, or the secretary to the government, higher education department, as recommended by the government, could be given additional charge of the VC. Ciza was neither the VC of any other university nor the Pro-VC.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US