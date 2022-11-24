HC adjourns the hearing plea of govt against Ciza Thomas appointment

November 24, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST

The Kerala High Court adjourned to November 25 the hearing on a petition filed by the State government against the action of the Governor in his capacity as Chancellor in giving Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, the additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. When the petition came for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the Advocate General whether the Pro Vice-Chancellor was still in service. The court asked the question when the Advocate General submitted that the Chancellor should have considered the name of the Pro Vice-Chancellor among others for giving the additional charge of the Vice Chancellor. The court pointed out that as the Supreme Court had declared the appointment of the Vice Chancellor as void ab Initio, the Pro Vice-Chancellor could not hold office. This was because the University Act said that the appointment of the Pro Vice-Chancellor was coterminous with that of the Vice Chancellor. The government contended that in the event of a VC vacancy, only the VC of any other university or the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, or the secretary to the government, higher education department, as recommended by the government, could be given additional charge of the VC. Ciza was neither the VC of any other university nor the Pro-VC.

