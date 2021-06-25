HC adjourns Sr Lucy’s plea for police protection

The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned till next week the hearing on a writ petition seeking police protection filed by Sister Lucy Kalappurackal, who has been expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

She also sought to restrain the Mother Superior of the convent at Karakkamala, Wayanad, from interfering with her peaceful life and the complete freedom she enjoyed in the convent. She also pleaded that she be provided with food and water. She contended that though she had lodged many complaints with the police, no action had been taken on therm.

She now feared that the vicar and Mother Superior would endanger her life by hiring goons.