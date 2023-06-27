ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns Sivasankar’s bail plea to July 3

June 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to July 3 hearing on a petition by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, seeking an interim bail for three months for medical treatment, in the Enforcement Directorate(ED) registered money-laundering case in connection with the LIFE Mission corruption case. When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the High Court Registry to call for the medical records of Sivasankar from the Special Court. In his petition, Sivasankar submitted that he was suffering from chronic problems which require urgent medical attention. Despite overwhelming medical reports and opinion that evidenced his poor medical condition, the Special Court had dismissed his bail plea on the ground that he had failed to demonstrate any element of emergency in releasing him.

