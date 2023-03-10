HC adjourns Sivasankar’s bail plea in money laundering case

March 10, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday posted to March 13 for hearing a bail petition filed by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, seeking bail in an Enforcement Directorate-registered LIFE Mission money laundering case.

His plea for bail was dismissed earlier by a CBI Special Court here. He said that he had been falsely implicated in the case for ulterior motives. The arrest was a political stunt aimed at targeting him for his earlier association with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.