ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns Sivasankar’s bail plea in money laundering case

March 10, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Former Principal Secretary to the CM says he has been falsely implicated and the arrest was a political stunt

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday posted to March 13 for hearing a bail petition filed by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, seeking bail in an Enforcement Directorate-registered LIFE Mission money laundering case.

His plea for bail was dismissed earlier by a CBI Special Court here. He said that he had been falsely implicated in the case for ulterior motives. The arrest was a political stunt aimed at targeting him for his earlier association with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US